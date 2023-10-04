US-2 lane closure to resume Wednesday in Dickinson County

MDOT logo and Michigan map over bridge photo.
MDOT logo and Michigan map over bridge photo.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, October 4, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue maintenance on the US-2 bridge over the Menominee River near Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, at the Michigan/Wisconsin border in Dickinson County.

This project does require a lane closure. Drivers should expect one open lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 4 and 5. The lane closure will resume under a temporary traffic signal at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 9, and continue until the afternoon of Thursday, October 12.

The work, involving concrete bridge deck patching, is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU

Latest News

Here is a shot of the CEO for Innovate Marquette SmartZone and Executive Director for...
Innovate Marquette’s new Protolab could be a game changer for small businesses
All cell phones wireless devices, radios, and TVs across the country will receive a text from...
The National Federal Emergency Management Agency Test Alert happening Wednesday
The Iron Mountain Caring House displayed crosses outside First Covenant Church memorialize...
Iron Mountain Caring House memorializes domestic violence victims
616 Fisher St. in Marquette
Superior Connections’ Fisher Street facility to remain open