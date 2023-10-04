US-2 lane closure to resume Wednesday in Dickinson County

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday, October 4, The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will continue maintenance on the US-2 bridge over the Menominee River near Spread Eagle, Wisconsin, at the Michigan/Wisconsin border in Dickinson County.

This project does require a lane closure. Drivers should expect one open lane of alternating traffic using temporary traffic signals from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on October 4 and 5. The lane closure will resume under a temporary traffic signal at 8:00 a.m. Monday, October 9, and continue until the afternoon of Thursday, October 12.

The work, involving concrete bridge deck patching, is weather dependent and the schedule is subject to change.

MDOT advises motorists to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zone.

