Superior Connections’ Fisher Street facility to remain open

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A supportive housing facility will continue to operate in Marquette.

Superior Connections uses 616 Fisher St. as transitional and permanent housing for men recovering from substance abuse and other mental health conditions. The home was in danger of being shut down because it was approved for mixed use with conditional rezoning in 2021, but since then, the city established a new land use that better fits the home’s purpose.

Tuesday, the Marquette City Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use Permit for the property, which means Superior Connections can legally use the space as a supportive housing facility.

Superior Connections says the facility is the only option for some of the people who live there.

“It’s good for the community because it’s taking in people that have barriers to other living situations or who would otherwise have no living situation,” said Emily Belinski, Superior Connections deputy director. “They would essentially be homeless. Given both our housing crisis and the circumstances of these individuals being housed there, it really is one of the few options for them that is not homelessness.”

The home has space to house 15 men.

