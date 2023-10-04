Superior Connections’ Fisher Street facility to remain open

616 Fisher St. in Marquette
616 Fisher St. in Marquette(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A supportive housing facility will continue to operate in Marquette.

Superior Connections uses 616 Fisher St. as transitional and permanent housing for men recovering from substance abuse and other mental health conditions. The home was in danger of being shut down because it was approved for mixed use with conditional rezoning in 2021, but since then, the city established a new land use that better fits the home’s purpose.

Tuesday, the Marquette City Planning Commission approved a Special Land Use Permit for the property, which means Superior Connections can legally use the space as a supportive housing facility.

Superior Connections says the facility is the only option for some of the people who live there.

“It’s good for the community because it’s taking in people that have barriers to other living situations or who would otherwise have no living situation,” said Emily Belinski, Superior Connections deputy director. “They would essentially be homeless. Given both our housing crisis and the circumstances of these individuals being housed there, it really is one of the few options for them that is not homelessness.”

The home has space to house 15 men.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote

Latest News

Folks can drop off their gently used coats, gloves, and boots so they can be used by someone...
The New Free Store seeks winter clothing donations
The Marquette Fall Enduro returns to Marquette Mountain Friday and Saturday.
Marquette Fall Enduro coming this weekend
Wildlife Unlimited is halfway through the 10-year initiative to increase the natural Walleye...
Habitat rehabilitation project adds 14K Walleye to Menominee River
The uses dozens of images, excerpts from journals, and large maps to illustrate Lewis Cass’...
Beaumier UP Heritage Center opens new exhibit