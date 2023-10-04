From summer-like warmth, showers and storms to cold fall rain later this week
Brushes with thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill, cold rain showers to the weekend.
A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering and pushing east by morning; patchy morning drizzle; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler interior west, milder near the Great Lakes)
Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually tapering off late; cooler with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph
>Highs: 60s/70
Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; with evening isolated rain/snow mix in the western highlands; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph
>Highs: 40s/50s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold
>Highs: 40s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain, tapering west late; windy and cold
>Highs: 40s
Monday to Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; blustery
>Highs: 40s/50
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain east diminishing late; seasonal temperatures
>Highs: 50s
