From summer-like warmth, showers and storms to cold fall rain later this week

Brushes with thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill, cold rain showers to the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering and pushing east by morning; patchy morning drizzle; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler interior west, milder near the Great Lakes)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually tapering off late; cooler with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; with evening isolated rain/snow mix in the western highlands; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain, tapering west late; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Monday to Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; blustery

>Highs: 40s/50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain east diminishing late; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

