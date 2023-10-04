From summer-like warmth, showers and storms to cold fall rain later this week

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A series of Canadian Prairies-based systems sweep west to east over Upper Michigan -- scattered showers and thunderstorms with few, brief downpours expected until the last system exits later Friday. A stiff northwesterly wind follows to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through early next week.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, tapering and pushing east by morning; patchy morning drizzle; southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: Mid 40s to Upper 50s (cooler interior west, milder near the Great Lakes)

Thursday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually tapering off late; cooler with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain; with evening isolated rain/snow mix in the western highlands; blustery with northwest winds gusting over 30 mph

>Highs: 40s/50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain, tapering west late; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Monday to Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect rain mainly east; blustery

>Highs: 40s/50

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with lake effect rain east diminishing late; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.