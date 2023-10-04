Photographers gear up for Copper Harbor Photo Walk

COPPER HARBOR, Mich. (WLUC) - Photographers will have an opportunity to snap some shots and take a walk with other artists on Saturday in Copper Harbor.

Participants can photograph and explore Fort Wilkins, a restored 1844 army military outpost, which includes a quarter mile of rocky Lake Superior shoreline with views of the Copper Harbor Lighthouse, hiking trails along Lake Fanny Hooe and a quarter mile of sandy beach on Lake Manganese.

Organizers say the location offers many photo opportunities including historic buildings, autumn north woods, Lake Superior landscapes, mountain biking, natural resources and wildlife.

Following the walk, participants are welcome to gather at a to-be-determined area restaurant to discuss the day, network and socialize with other photographers.

The Copper Harbor and Fort Wilkins State Historic Park Photo Walk will be led by outdoor photographer Tom Oliver.

Scott Kelby, the creator of this event, says the concept of a photo walk is simple. Photo Walks are created by ‘walk leaders’ in cities all over the world. Walkers meet up at a pre-designated location to spend a few hours socializing, capturing images and sharing with like-minded people.

In addition to the event, photographers will be able to upload their favorite photo to the Photo Walk contest for a chance to win prizes from industry-related sponsors. There will be one Walker grand prize winner, one leader grand prize winner and ten finalists to be selected by Scott Kelby himself.

Prizes have not been officially announced yet but could contain a camera, software licenses and membership, up to $750 worth of industry gift cards, camera bags and more.

The event supports The Springs of Hope Kenya Orphanage, an organization that feeds, houses, educates and empowers young orphans. Kelby is asking that each person who participates donate to help make a difference in these children’s lives.

Pre-registration is required and will allow people to enter the contest after the event. You can register for the Copper Harbor and Fort Wilkins State Historic Park Photo Walk here.

Participants can connect socially before, during, and after the event using the hashtag #WWPW2023 on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.