The National Federal Emergency Management Agency Test Alert happening Wednesday

All cell phones wireless devices, radios, and TVs across the country will receive a text from...
All cell phones wireless devices, radios, and TVs across the country will receive a text from FEMA will hold a nationwide emergency alert test on Wednesday at 2:20 P.M.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WLUC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is taking steps to ensure our safety in the event of a natural disaster.

On Wednesday at 2:20 P.M. eastern time, FEMA will hold a nationwide emergency alert test. This 30-minute test is for all types of phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs. FEMA said it’s important to make sure your devices are turned on Wednesday at 2:20 P.M. so you can know you’ll get these notifications if there’s a real emergency. FEMA expressed that the purpose of the test is to ensure that their text messages would be effective in the event of a public emergency. The Schoolcraft County Emergency Management Director Chris Petterson detailed what you might see on your devices on Wednesday.

“Their phone is going to make a steady tone with a message that says this is just a test of the wireless emergency system this is just a test no further action is needed,” Peterson said.

If you are interested in more information about the FEMA test click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU

Latest News

The Iron Mountain Caring House displayed crosses outside First Covenant Church memorialize...
Iron Mountain Caring House memorializes domestic violence victims
616 Fisher St. in Marquette
Superior Connections’ Fisher Street facility to remain open
Folks can drop off their gently used coats, gloves, and boots so they can be used by someone...
The New Free Store seeks winter clothing donations
The Marquette Fall Enduro returns to Marquette Mountain Friday and Saturday.
Marquette Fall Enduro coming this weekend