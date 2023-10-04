The National Federal Emergency Management Agency Test Alert happening Wednesday

(WLUC) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is taking steps to ensure our safety in the event of a natural disaster.

On Wednesday at 2:20 P.M. eastern time, FEMA will hold a nationwide emergency alert test. This 30-minute test is for all types of phones, wireless devices, radios, and TVs. FEMA said it’s important to make sure your devices are turned on Wednesday at 2:20 P.M. so you can know you’ll get these notifications if there’s a real emergency. FEMA expressed that the purpose of the test is to ensure that their text messages would be effective in the event of a public emergency. The Schoolcraft County Emergency Management Director Chris Petterson detailed what you might see on your devices on Wednesday.

“Their phone is going to make a steady tone with a message that says this is just a test of the wireless emergency system this is just a test no further action is needed,” Peterson said.

