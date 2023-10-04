MTU prepares for annual Winter Carnival

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) is preparing for its 102nd annual Winter Carnival.

Folks will celebrate winter with activities like broomball, dog-sled races, the coronation of the Winter Carnival queen and a snow sculpture contest. The theme for 2024 will be “From Forests to Shores, We Love the Outdoors.” MTU released the 2024 logo last week.

Organizers say the event is all about showing off the Keweenaw.

“Everyone is intermingling together and they’re having a good time out in the cold, embracing the weather, and just enjoying what the Keweenaw has to offer,” said Joe Dlugos, Blue Key National Honor Society president. “We have a ton of snow, so why not celebrate it?”

Tech’s Winter Carnival will be Feb. 7 through Feb. 10, 2024, on MTU’s campus.

