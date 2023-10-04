MTU hosts ‘Showcase A.I.’

MTU's 'Showcase A.I.'
MTU's 'Showcase A.I.'(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University (MTU) is showing off its artificial intelligence research this week.

The university is hosting Showcase A.I. It’s a three-day event that focuses on artificial intelligence and all the work and research MTU is doing to advance the industry. Folks can attend presentations and panels and see new technology up close.

The event is free and open to the public. Organizers say they hope a lot of people take advantage of this opportunity.

“Often, the things that go on at the university are in the lab and on the computers and aren’t necessarily advertised or showcased,” said Tim Havens, Institute of Computing and Cybersystems director. “We really want people to come in, see what we’re doing at Michigan Tech, see the types of research and education our students are getting, and just be wowed by the great things that are happening here.”

Showcase A.I. will continue Thursday and Friday at the Great Lakes Research Center on Tech’s campus.

