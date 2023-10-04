Michigan State Police highlight pedestrian safety during the month of October

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan State Police is taking time to highlight pedestrian safety during the month of October.

According to the MSP, pedestrian motor vehicle crashes have increased in the past three years in a row. Last year more than 2,000 people statewide were struck by a vehicle resulting in almost 200 deaths.

Public Information Officer Lt. Mark Giannunzio says there are a couple of ways everyone can stay safe.

“Using crosswalks is huge, wearing reflective clothing,” Giannunzio said. “Make sure you’re listening to the laws or adhering to all the laws that pedestrians have, as well as motor vehicle traffic. When you’re driving a vehicle, make sure that you’re looking for pedestrians, people on bikes, all that type of thing, non-motor vehicle type traffic that you’re watching that you’re cognizant of that.”

For more tips on how you can stay safe visit the State of Michigan website.

