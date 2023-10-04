Michigan school districts participate in biannual student count day

Three Marquette County school districts report little changes in enrollment from last year
This count day is responsible for a majority of school districts funding.
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan school districts gathered updated enrollment numbers Wednesday for the biannual count day.

The Negaunee Public School District, like every other in the state, participated in count day. Districts get $9,608 per student which is up from $9,150 last year. Superintendent Dan Skewis says this day is extremely important for funding.

“Our enrollment will dictate a piece of funding that we get throughout a school year and it’s a majority of the funding that we get from the state,” Skewis said.

Skewis says student counts in his school district remain strong.

“So last April we had projected for us to have about 1,530 students this year and that’s the number that we use to set our budget for the upcoming school year as well and it came in very close to that. I think we’re right at 1,537,” Skewis said.

In the Gwinn Area Community School District, new superintendent Sara Croney says the current headcount for the district is 991 students which is a very slight decrease from last year which saw 997 students.

“The funding very clearly goes for teaching and learning. It’s not allowed to heat our buildings, it is not allowed to go to the custodial staff, or food service, any of those,” Croney said.

Marquette Area Public Schools Superintendent Zack Sedgiwck says the count showed just over 3,200 students in its district which is very similar to last year’s count.

“The payments are based on count two counts fall and spring approximately 90% based on fall count and 10% based on spring count. So a very large part of our funding for the school year will be based on this count from today. So it’s especially important that kids are at school today,” Sedgiwck said.

The next count day of the 2023-24 school year will take place on Feb. 14 of next year.

