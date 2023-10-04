Marquette and Powell Townships will take early ballot at single, same location

The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.
The next board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 18.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - For those who plan to vote early in parts of Marquette County, the process has an update.

The Marquette Township board announced at its meeting Wednesday that for early voting only, Marquette Township and Powell Township will take ballots at the same location. Randy Ritari, the Marquette Township Board clerk, said they would provide more information on this at a later date.

Ritari said the board also approved a collection of 5% of township cable bills to fund technology upgrades for the township. The board passed the fee with a vote of 5 to 1.

“It’s a good revenue source for us that could be shrinking in the future with other avenues of getting T.V. and such,” said Ritari.

The next board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. on Oct.18.

