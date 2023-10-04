Just Believe fundraiser to take place Sunday

Up North Lodge hosts the Just Believe Bike, Walk and Run Fundraiser.
Up North Lodge hosts the Just Believe Bike, Walk and Run Fundraiser.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Bike, Walk and Run fundraiser is set to take place on Sunday.

The route is around 5 miles long and it takes participants from the Up North Lodge in Gwinn, around the Shag Lake loop and back.

It’s put on by the non-profit organization Just Believe. Their mission is to raise awareness and aid those impacted by Melanoma.

The day will feature free skin examinations by Forefront Dermatology from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along with bucket raffles and food.

Delight Hill, Just Believe Organization trustee, said the money made from this will be used to continue their work.

“Repair, replace and maybe award more sunscreen dispensers, to provide funds for organizations and charities that my daughter, Jodi Ball, was involved in, and to help out families that are going through a medical crisis,” said Hill.

Registration is $10 for an adult and $20 for a family. There will also be shirts for sale for $15.

The Bike, Walk and Run goes from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. Registration starts at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

