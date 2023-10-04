Iron Mountain Caring House memorializes domestic violence victims

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Caring House is displaying crosses outside First Covenant Church to memorialize domestic violence victims.

In honor of domestic violence awareness month, Dickinson County community leaders gathered Wednesday outside the church.

Iron Mountain Caring House Executive Director Cheryl O’Neil said victims can be unaware of the dangers of domestic violence.

“This event is so very important to our community,” said O’Neil. “So many times victims, men, women and children do not recognize the danger that domestic violence presents.”

The 53 crosses represent each life lost to domestic violence in Michigan over the past year.

O’Neil said Caring House can provide support and planning to victims.

“Our Theme this year is every child deserves a safe home, and that’s a message we want to get out,” said O’Neil. “We’re not telling victims you have to leave your partner, we’re saying you need intervention, you need help, you need safety, we’re here to help you even if it’s just safety planning.”

Dickinson County Probate Court Chief Judge Julie LaCost thanked the Caring House for its role in the community.

“I truly, truly, respect and admire all the work that the Caring House is able to do to support victims of domestic violence,” said LaCost. “Male, female, gender neutral, it doesn’t matter. Anyone that’s a victim needs support.”

Michigan State Police Iron Mountain Post 1st Lt. Jeremy Hauswirth said local and state police forces collaborate to help victims.

“We are fortunate in that as members of the law enforcement community we get along very well and communicate very well together so that victims don’t fall through the cracks,” said Hauswirth.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach out to the Caring House at (906) 774-1112.

