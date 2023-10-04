How to eat like an athlete and meal prep like a pro

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The benefits of eating like an athlete extend beyond physical performance.

The food you put into your body will help you go the extra mile, whether on a trail run or simply working your 9 to 5.

Nutrition Coach Lauren Spranger of MQT Nutrition stopped by Upper Michigan Today to explain what “eating like an athlete” means and how to apply those principles to your lifestyle.

But first, TV6 Reporter Caden Meines joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host.

Now, back to eating like an athlete.

“Our goal is to help people believe that healthy food is for them and that it’s for every body”, explains Spranger. “An athlete is somebody who’s dedicated to their sport. But we all, when we get up in the morning, get up for a reason and we all have a dedication to something, and hopefully we try to make progress like an athlete would in their sport.”

It doesn’t matter if you’re on the ice rink or you’re in the office. What you eat will help you perform, whether that’s on a high level or a low level.

Macro/micronutrients each serve a specific purpose. While you don’t have to measure them out gram for gram to eat like an athlete, including a variety in your diet and a mix of complex carbohydrates, proteins, and fats will help your body function better.

To start eating like an athlete, you don’t necessarily need to take away from your diet.

Try to include a protein, complex carb, and a fruit or vegetable with every meal.

You won’t get it perfect every time, and that’s okay!

Eventually, you’ll crowd out the junk food as your body will start feeling full from the good stuff.

Meal prepping is certainly no requirement for athletes, but there’s a simple reason why many do it: it’s convenient.

Spranger says meal prep isn’t just chicken and rice.

You can use light sauces like vinaigrette or hot sauce to add flavor and variety to your meals.

Spranger says pre-prepping your meals will help ensure that you eat a balanced meal while giving you convenient options for when you’re busy.

