Houghton construction to wrap up soon

Site of Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive Corridor Rehabilitation Project.
Site of Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive Corridor Rehabilitation Project.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Houghton’s Lakeshore Drive Corridor Rehabilitation Project is nearly completed.

Crews have already demolished the old parking deck and paved the area’s streets, sidewalks and parking lots.

The last step is to add a pedestrian connector from Sheldon Avenue to Lakeshore Drive and install streetlights. Landscapers are also adding trees and plants to the area.

The City of Houghton’s City Manager Eric Waara says he’s excited for the completion of the project.

“We’re really looking forward, with completion, to those two and a half blocks of Lakeshore Drive to become a contributing part of downtown as opposed to the back alley the way it was treated off Sheldon Avenue,” said Waara.

Waara expects the project to be substantially complete within the next two weeks and to be completely finished by late October or early November.

