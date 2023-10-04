Ghosts Tours of Lighthouse Point tickets on sale now

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Ghosts of Lighthouse Point are back to haunt the Marquette Maritime Museum annual fundraiser.

The tours will feature the Stannard Rock Boathouse, the lighthouse and the Maritime Museum building.

The “ghosts” are all volunteers portraying real people from the area’s maritime history.

Tours will leave every ten minutes from the Coast Guard parking lot.

Tours from 7-8 p.m. will be family-oriented. Spookier tours will be from 8-10 p.m. in the evening and will be only for ages 12 and up.

Hillary Billman, Marquette Maritime Museum and Lighthouse museum director, said they started this fundraiser five years ago, and it continues because it’s so fun.

“Everybody comes back every year as ghosts because they have so much fun and it’s just a great way to kind of connect with the community and have fun Marquette loves its Halloween activities so it’s a good thing to do that,” said Billman.

Tours will take place Oct. 12-14. You can purchase your tickets by calling the Marquette Maritime Museum at (906) 226-2006 or by stopping by the museum during their hours of operation.

The haunted tours benefit not only the museum but also the NMU Food Pantry with assistance from the U.S. Coast Guard Marquette Station and NMU Student Veteran Association. If you purchase a ticket please also bring a canned good to donate.

General admission (12 and over) $10

NMU student $8

Children (11 and under) $5

