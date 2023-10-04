Field of Screams returns for 4th year at Loud Acre Farm

Crystal Falls, Mich. (WLUC) - Loud Acre Farm in Crystal Falls is hosting its 4th annual Field of Screams every weekend in October.

Attendees can brave a corn maze winding through the six-acre farm for $15 per person on Saturdays.

Loud Acre Farm manager Riki Lynnrouse says Loud Acre is run by a small team.

“It’s only two of us doing it, so everything you see is between Donald and I,” said Lynnrouse. “We are just two broke farmers trying to create some havoc and chaos and yet something fun for the families in surrounding areas.”

Lynnrouse thanks the Field of Screams volunteers for their help.

“Everything is volunteer based for the haunted nights,” said Lynnrouse. “Now we help a lot of people in our community, and surrounding communities, so they come out and show their love and support back and I want to cry because if it wasn’t for them, we couldn’t do this.”

On Sundays, the farm is open from noon until 6 p.m. for $12 a person, with food vendors, music and a different corn maze for families.

Loud Acre Farm owner Donald Wolak says attendees come from all over Upper Michigan.

“We got quite a few from all over,” said Wolak. “I mean, we’ve had people from Kansas here on vacation, we get a lot of people from Green Bay, Marquette and local people, Iron Mountain and Crystal Falls.”

Organizers expect almost 200 attendees each night.

