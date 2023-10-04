Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway

A cold front will bring some scattered thundershowers this afternoon for mainly the eastern U.P. Another round of scattered showers will from tomorrow afternoon ahead of a second front. The front will be east of the U.P. by Friday, but an upper-level trough will dig across the Great Lakes. The trough deepens and cooler air filters in. Lake effect rain and windy conditions develop Friday through the weekend. Northerly winds will gust around 30-35 throughout the daytime hours during this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s inland, low 70s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Friday: Breezy with light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Lake effect rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Lake effect rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

