Few thundershowers then fall pattern gets underway

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A cold front will bring some scattered thundershowers this afternoon for mainly the eastern U.P. Another round of scattered showers will from tomorrow afternoon ahead of a second front. The front will be east of the U.P. by Friday, but an upper-level trough will dig across the Great Lakes. The trough deepens and cooler air filters in. Lake effect rain and windy conditions develop Friday through the weekend. Northerly winds will gust around 30-35 throughout the daytime hours during this weekend.

Today: Mostly cloudy, breezy, with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid 70s inland, low 70s along shorelines

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the afternoon

>Highs: Low to mid 60s

Friday: Breezy with light rain

>Highs: Low to mid 50s

Saturday: Lake effect rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Lake effect rain and windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: upper 40s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Sun and clouds
Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU

Latest News

thundershower
Front brings thundershowers then fall pattern
Rounds of rain, thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill...
Midweek showers, storms before big fall cooldown
Rounds of rain, thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill...
Midweek showers, storms before big fall cooldown
pattern shift
Last day of summer warmth then fall pattern begins