Feeding America set to hold 3 distribution events Wednesday

Multiple Feeding America distribution events are set to take place throughout Wendesday
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Feeding America West Michigan is scheduled to distribute food in Delta, Alger, and Ontonagon counties on Wednesday.

In Escanaba, the pantry is located at the Salvation Army at 3001 5th Avenue South. Distribution is scheduled to begin at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. In Alger County, the pantry is located at Eden Lutheran Church at 1150 M-28 in Munising. Distribution there begins at noon Eastern time. In Ontonagon, the pantry is located at the Ontonagon Village Fire Hall at 315 River Street with distribution also scheduled at noon Eastern time.

If you are physically unable to attend, and have someone pick food up for you, they must provide the name, address, and household size of any other family they are picking up for.

All of these pantries are drive-thru events. It is asked that anyone picking up food please stay in their car.

