Explore Munising Alger Falls cottages now available for rent

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - For those who like to go on outdoor adventures, there is now another place to stay the night in Munising.

Explore Munising Alger Falls now has rental cottages that are all 300 square feet. The cottages come equipped with a bed, television, sink, bathroom, washer and a dryer.

Base Hospitality Group opened these cottages on M-28 near the falls. Co-Owner Josh Paquette said they bought more than 200 acres of land on-site for guests to explore.

“We’ve got four waterfalls three miles of trails and hiking trails so it’s a great spot and we’ve got 19 units - 14 suites and 5 two-bedroom cottages,” Paquette said.

Paquette also said people can book a cottage through the company’s online concierge service.

“They do all they can to prepare for your stay they will set you up with a customized welcome gift and if you want, they provide you with a certain type of wine,” Paquette said. “If you’re coming to hike, we will have granola bars and a hiking pack.”

Paquette also said so far, customers who have stayed in these cottages have told him that it turned their regular camping trip into an elegant and comfortable camping experience.

“So far, everyone has loved the fact that you can be close to town and get amenities that you don’t necessarily get from a traditional camping experience,” Paquette said. “Honestly, it’s more of like a glamping experience I would say. That’s the kind of term that people have used.”

Paquette said in the future, he has plans to do even more expansions at the site, depending on what the reception is from customers.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.