Expect slowdowns: Road closed in Escanaba for sewer repair

(MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A road closure in Escanaba is expected to slow traffic in the area beginning Wednesday.

According to the Escanaba Department of Public Safety, the 400 block of Stephenson Avenue (Northern Plumbing and Heating) will be closed to all through traffic until the work is completed. The north side of Stephenson Avenue at 5th Avenue North intersection will be open for local traffic.

This closure is due to the repair of the sanitary sewer.

No disruption of potable water service to adjacent customers is expected.

For any questions or concerns, you can contact the City of Escanaba Water Department at 906-786-3291

