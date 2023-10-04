Chassell man injured after 2 vehicle crash in Houghton

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - One person was injured in a Houghton County crash Wednesday afternoon.

Around 2 p.m., Houghton County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a two vehicle crash on Broemer Road.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said a 79-year-old Chassell man was towing his boat to storage when he lost control and went through the intersection of Broemer Road and Paradise Road without stopping at the stop sign. He was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound on Paradise Road, which was driven by a 48-year-old man from Ironwood.

The Chassell man sustained minor injuries and was transported to UPHS-Portage for treatment.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Hurontown Fire and Rescue, the MTU Police Department, the Michigan State Police, Superior Service and Mercy Ambulance.

