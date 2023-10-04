2 car crash leads to vehicle fire in Marquette Tuesday afternoon

(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries were reported following a two-car crash in Marquette on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Marquette City Fire Department, firefighters responded to the intersection of Presque Isle Avenue, and Waldo Street shortly after 4:00 p.m. While en route they were made aware that one of the vehicles was smoking. Upon arrival, units found the engine compartment of a minivan fully engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the fire and stayed on the scene until just after 5:00 p.m. to clean up debris and fluids.

The Marquette City Fire Department was assisted by the Marquette Police Department, NMU Public Safety, and UPHS Marquette.

