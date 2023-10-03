You can get a free taco a day for 30 days at Taco Bell – here’s how

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one...
For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 that will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.(Taco Bell)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - In celebration of National Taco Day on Wednesday, Taco Bell has announced it is bringing back the Taco Lover’s Pass subscription program for a limited time.

For just two days – Oct. 3 and 4 – customers can buy the pass for $10 which will give them one free taco every day for 30 days.

The only catch is that customers must enroll in Taco Bell’s digital rewards program.

Seven different tacos are part of the Taco Lover’s Pass. To get the pass, click here.

Yum Brands, which owns Taco Bell, says app users who enroll in the loyalty program spend 35% more after joining.

As of August, digital orders total $7 billion, or nearly half of Taco Bell’s global sales.

Several other chains are getting in on the action with deals for their customers for National Taco Day, including Moe’s Southwest Grill, Chevy’s Fresh Mex, El Torito and others.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs

Latest News

Oakley Hacker, Kentucky’s oldest known living WWII veteran, celebrated his 107th birthday.
‘I’m just happy to be here’: WWII veteran celebrates 107 years of life
The program is also eligible to student currently enrolled in a community college or tribal...
Michigan Reconnect lowers age to 21, increases eligibility
Former President Donald Trump speaks to the media before entering the courtroom at New York...
Judge in Trump’s fraud trial issues limited gag order after former president makes disparaging post about court clerk
This photo provided by her family on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, shows Charlotte Sena, 9, who...
Missing girl’s rescue in upstate New York came as pivotal hours ticked by
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ousted as House speaker in dramatic vote as Democrats join with GOP critics to topple him