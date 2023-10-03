The UPside - Jim Kurtti

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan is Someplace Special because of the hard work of individuals and organizations that make a difference in our community. Each Monday, TV6 shines the light on these people and organizations with our UPside report. This week’s UPsider is Jim Kurtti.

Jim Kurtti has spent decades preserving and promoting the Finnish-American heritage in the Copper Country and surrounding areas. Growing up in a community where many grandparents only spoke Finnish, he went to Soumi College and even studied at the University of Helsinki. Jim taught Finnish language at Hancock High School on his lunch break until he became the Director of the Finnish American Heritage Center and Editor of the Finnish American Reporter.

Jim even helped create Heikenpaiva, a Finnish-American mid-winter celebration. Jim has been consistently keeping Finnish-American heritage alive for decades, and that is why Jim Kurtti is this week’s UPsider, for making a difference to the people of Upper Michigan.

