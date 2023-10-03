Tickets on sale for Fresh Coast Film Festival

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Tickets are now on sale for the 7th year of the Fresh Coast Film Festival from Oct. 19- 22.

The film festival will be held at six different venues in downtown Marquette. This year there are 85 films to be featured.

There are full weekend passes, day passes, student weekend passes and patron passes available for purchase.

Bugsy Sailor, Fresh Coast Film Festival co-founder, said that community is a big part of Fresh Coast.

“The core of Fresh Coast is all about storytelling. We are a nonfiction festival, meaning most films are documentaries or art pieces. We love that storytelling component about our history for the Great Lakes Region,” said Sailor.

Tickets are available online until Wednesday, Oct. 18. After that tickets can be purchased in person at the box office at Campfire Coworks in Marquette.

