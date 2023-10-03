Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers tours Upper Michigan

Rogers stopped in Marquette on Monday and visits Escanaba on Tuesday.
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (right) poses for a photo
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (right) poses for a photo(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Michigan Republican candidate for U.S. Senate made a campaign stop at Rippling River Resort on Monday.

Mike Rogers greeted constituents and spoke with them about their concerns.

Rogers is running to replace incumbent Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow who will not run for a fifth term.

Rogers represented the 26th District in the Michigan Senate from 1995 to 2001.

Rogers was also a member of the U.S. House of Representatives for Michigan’s Eighth District from 2001 to 2015. From 2011 to 2015, he was the chair of the House Intelligence Committee.

Rogers said that one of his main goals if elected is to lower energy costs for Michigan residents.

“The U.P. is one of the largest users of propane in the country, and guess what, propane costs are artificially going up because of government mandates,” Rogers claimed.

Rogers continued, “Propane is costing more for families that are already paying higher prices for groceries and gasoline. They’re now going to pay more for propane. This is unfair to these families and so that is going to be a big issue and something that we can get at right away.”

Rogers said he believes government should not interfere with energy innovation, which he said could leader to lower costs.

“Michigan can be energy independent, we can bring our costs down and we can be competitive, but we have to get the government out of our way,” Rogers said.

Rogers said his campaign has already visited places like Houghton and Mackinac County.

Rogers’ next stop is in Escanaba on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

