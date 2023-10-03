Rep. Jack Bergman votes to keep Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - On the House floor, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Michigan’s 1st Congressional House District) voted to keep Kevin McCarthy (R-California) as Speaker of the House.

Bergman said McCarthy put in the work for his position and he is in full support of McCarthy’s decisions as Speaker.

“Kevin has my full support and confidence because he’s doing exactly what he told us he would do back in mid-January when we elected him as Speaker of the House,” Bergman said. “I am behind him 100 percent.”

The vote came three days after a government shutdown was averted. Now, Congress has until November 17th to find a long-term spending solution. Bergman voted in support of the temporary plan, saying he believed it was the right choice.

“In that, we included disaster relief but no Ukraine funding and I think that was the right thing to do,” said Bergman. “To move forward because first and foremost, it’s about the United States of America first.”

Michigan’s two Democratic U.S. Senators also back the short-term plan. In a statement, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) said, “I am relieved the House and the Senate have passed a bipartisan 45-day extension of services. But I am deeply concerned that this resolution did not keep our commitment to Ukraine.”

A statement from Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) says, “Michiganders can continue counting on federal services to be available while Congress keeps negotiating additional funding for the priorities and needs facing our nation right now – including replenishing the Disaster Relief Fund and providing critical aid to Ukraine as it stands up to Putin’s aggression.”

With more twists and turns today in the House, finding a long-term solution in Congress may be a challenge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.