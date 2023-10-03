Rep. Jack Bergman votes to keep Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to...
FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., walks to the chamber for procedural votes to advance appropriations bills, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday night, Sept. 26, 2023. McCarthy is digging in on his refusal to take up Senate legislation designed to keep the federal government fully running beyond midnight Saturday, Sept. 30.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - On the House floor, Rep. Jack Bergman (R-Michigan’s 1st Congressional House District) voted to keep Kevin McCarthy (R-California) as Speaker of the House.

Bergman said McCarthy put in the work for his position and he is in full support of McCarthy’s decisions as Speaker.

“Kevin has my full support and confidence because he’s doing exactly what he told us he would do back in mid-January when we elected him as Speaker of the House,” Bergman said. “I am behind him 100 percent.”

The vote came three days after a government shutdown was averted. Now, Congress has until November 17th to find a long-term spending solution. Bergman voted in support of the temporary plan, saying he believed it was the right choice.

“In that, we included disaster relief but no Ukraine funding and I think that was the right thing to do,” said Bergman. “To move forward because first and foremost, it’s about the United States of America first.”

Michigan’s two Democratic U.S. Senators also back the short-term plan. In a statement, Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Michigan) said, “I am relieved the House and the Senate have passed a bipartisan 45-day extension of services. But I am deeply concerned that this resolution did not keep our commitment to Ukraine.”

A statement from Sen. Gary Peters (D-Michigan) says, “Michiganders can continue counting on federal services to be available while Congress keeps negotiating additional funding for the priorities and needs facing our nation right now – including replenishing the Disaster Relief Fund and providing critical aid to Ukraine as it stands up to Putin’s aggression.”

With more twists and turns today in the House, finding a long-term solution in Congress may be a challenge.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
Mugshot of Aaron Nowicki
Former UP priest found guilty of child sexually abusive activity
Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs

Latest News

This is all that remains of the awning that shaded the entrance to the Marquette General...
Demolition of former hospital continues through phase 1
Wildlife Unlimited in Dickinson County is halfway through the 10-year initiative to increase...
Habitat rehabilitation project adds 14K Walleye to Menominee River
Rounds of rain, thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill...
Midweek showers, storms before big fall cooldown
Rounds of rain, thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill...
Midweek showers, storms before big fall cooldown