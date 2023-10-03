Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette

NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Another record was broken Tuesday at the National Weather Service Marquette office in Negaunee Township.

As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 80 degrees is the high temp, beating the previous daily record of 78 degrees set in 2005.

Official numbers will be available later in the afternoon. Tuesday is our last day of summer warmth, then a fall pattern begins.

On Monday, the temperature at the NWS office in Negaunee Township reached 87 degrees, tying the record high for the month of October set in 1992.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.