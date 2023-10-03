Record high broken for Oct. 3 at NWS Marquette

Sun and clouds
Sun and clouds(Pixabay)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Another record was broken Tuesday at the National Weather Service Marquette office in Negaunee Township.

As of 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, 80 degrees is the high temp, beating the previous daily record of 78 degrees set in 2005.

Official numbers will be available later in the afternoon. Tuesday is our last day of summer warmth, then a fall pattern begins.

On Monday, the temperature at the NWS office in Negaunee Township reached 87 degrees, tying the record high for the month of October set in 1992.

