Parents will stand trial in 2021 Michigan school shooting that killed 4 students

The Michigan Supreme Court has turned down an appeal and cleared the way for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges
Jennifer Crumbley (left) and James Crumbley (right) have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter.(Oakland County Sheriff's Office)
By ED WHITE
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court turned down an appeal Tuesday, clearing the way for the parents of the Oxford High School shooter to face trial on involuntary manslaughter charges.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of making a gun available to Ethan Crumbley and ignoring his mental health needs.

The state appeals court in March said the couple could face trial, and the Supreme Court said it would let that decision stand.

Ethan Crumbley killed four fellow students and injured seven other people at Oxford High in November 2021. A judge last week said he's eligible for life in prison without parole.

The 17-year-old, who was 15 at the time of the shooting, will be sentenced Dec. 8.

