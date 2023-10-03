Packers, Barry search for answers to run defense struggles

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Defending the run is not a new issue for the Packers defense, but one that’s certainly getting a lot of the attention after their 34-20 loss to Detroit.

Heading into that game, Green Bay’s defense had allowed 150 yards on the ground or more in nine games since the start of last season. A trend that did not improve against Detroit.

The Lions rushed for 211 yards in the contest. The second such performance by a Packers’ opponent in three weeks after the Falcons rushed for exactly the same amount of yards in Atlanta.

Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said something needed to change after the latest loss. Channeling his inner Albert Einstein with, “It’s insane to do the same things over and over again and expect a different result,” said LaFleur.

On Monday, defensive coordinator Joe Barry watched all 42 run plays from the Lions loss over again before meeting with the media. Finding a solution is not as simple as one thing though.

“It’s not one thing. It’s one thing on this play, it’s another thing on this play. Then you have 30 runs that you play really well. When you’re in one of those games, we have to put our foot down and stop it,” said Joe Barry.

Lions running back David Montgomery did most of his damage against the Green Bay defense after contact. Rushing for 113 yards after fist contact, according to NextGen Stats.

LaFleur said their woes can be fixed schematically, and they have the guys in the locker room to turn things around. The pressure to find a way to do that falls on the shoulders of his third year coordinator, Barry.

“Personnel groups, we have different fronts. We have different coverages. We absolutely can do that. We don’t just sit back and play split safety shell every snap,” said Barry.

“When you’re in a game like that you’ve got to be able to have an answer. It’s my job to give our players an answer, and we will moving forward.”

The next challenge for the Packers defense will be the reigning rushing champion, Josh Jacobs and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night. Jacobs is coming off his best performance of the season both on the ground and in the air with 25 touches for 139 all-purpose yards and a touchdown.

