The New Free Store seeks winter clothing donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette thrift store is preparing for cold weather.

The New Free Store is now taking donations for the winter season. Due to space constraints, the store will not be accepting summer clothes right now. Folks can drop off their gently used coats, gloves, and boots so they can be used by someone who needs them.

The Free Store says it really needs kids’ clothes, especially for boys.

“It’s especially men’s where we’re often low, and boys,” said Judy Kitchen, Free Store manager. “We have an abundance of little girl clothing. Little boys are just harder on their clothing. We almost always need boy clothing of all sizes.”

You can drop off your donations on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. or during open shopping hours. This month, the Free Store is open from noon until 4 p.m. on Oct 4, 11, and 18, and from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Oct 23.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.