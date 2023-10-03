MSU officially searches for new head football coach, athletic director provides update

Dear Spartans,

As Michigan State athletics is in the early stages of a national search for our next head football coach, I wanted to provide an update to the Spartan Community so you would know what to expect from the process. But most importantly, I want to start by expressing my deep gratitude to the Spartan Community and the student-athletes in our football program for all your efforts over the last few weeks.

To our community, I can’t thank you enough for the support you’ve demonstrated for our football team and our athletic department. You’ve shown up to Spartan Stadium in big numbers to back our student-athletes, and that support has been noted.

To the members of the football team, thank you for providing a lesson in resiliency. In the face of adversity, and with outside distractions circling around, you’ve leaned on each other and your coaches to continue working to get better as a team every day. Your determination and perseverance are an example to Spartans everywhere. I’m going to continue to do whatever I can to support you, Coach Barnett, and all the coaches and staff for the rest of the season, and I’m confident our Spartan Community will continue to do the same.

Regarding the search, we will thoroughly evaluate and do everything required to find the right individual to lead the Spartan football program. Throughout the process, I won’t be able to provide many updates. I realize that our community has a tremendous passion for Spartan football and that there’s a great desire for more information about this process. However, privacy is important to attract top-caliber candidates, most of whom are involved in their own current seasons. I expect that you will hear a lot of names and rumors. I expect to speak with many individuals throughout this process. While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State.

Michigan State University is a great institution and Spartan Athletics is an elite department, well-positioned in the Big Ten, the premier conference in college athletics. In a holistic department with successful programs across the board, many of whom are experiencing great success this fall, everyone understands the importance of a strong football program and is committed to doing what they can to assist.

The community support I referenced above is just one of many factors that provide the setting for success both now and in the future. We are nearing completion on the Tom Izzo Football Building, providing a best-in-class facility where our student-athletes can train and practice while strengthening the team's communal bonds. Our current student-athletes have proven their commitment and resiliency and have a hunger to grow as individuals. Our strong philanthropic community has proven time and again their commitment to supporting our student-athletes and our mission as a department. Importantly, Michigan State football has a storied history and a passionate, supportive group of former players which provide the program a firm foundation. The Spartan Dawgs are eager to do whatever they can to assist the school they love.

Just a few weeks ago, we celebrated the 10th Anniversary of the 2013 Big Ten Champions and 2014 Rose Bowl Team. Seeing the familiar faces brought a rush of memories of the accomplishments of that group and the people who made it possible because they were laser-focused on a goal and never stopped working and never stopped believing. Perhaps, most powerfully, that team demonstrated what is possible at Michigan State. That’s my expectation for Spartan Football in the future!

Go Green!