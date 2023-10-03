MSU officially searches for new head football coach, athletic director provides update

(Michigan State University)
By Brendan Vrabel and Samantha Sayles
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University’s Athletics Director announced the university is in the early stages of searching for its next head football coach.

The announcement was made in a community letter posted on Oct. 2. The Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics, Alan Haller said constant updates will not be provided as it will be a distraction from looking for a new candidate.

He said the process will require privacy to attract top-caliber candidates, which Haller said most of whom are involved in their own current seasons.

Haller said people will hear a lot of names and rumors as MSU goes through the process of finding a new head coach, meanwhile, he is expected to to speak with many individuals throughout this process.

“While some are candidates, others will be resources for me as I go about my due diligence to ensure the best hire for Michigan State,” Haller said.

You can read the full message below:

