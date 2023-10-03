Midweek showers, storms before big fall cooldown

Rounds of rain, thunderstorms through Thursday before northerly gales bring swift autumn chill to the weekend.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NWS alerts in effect HERE.

The crest of a warm air ridge pushes east of Upper Michigan Tuesday night, opening up a pathway for a series of Canadian Prairies and Northern Plains-based systems to sweep west to east over the region midweek. Scattered showers and thunderstorms with isolated, brief downpours expected until the systems exit towards Friday. In wake of the departing systems is a stiff northwesterly wind to bring a blustery autumn chill to the U.P. through the weekend.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with showers spreading west to east through morning; south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Lows: 60s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; isolated brief downpours possible; mild and breezy with southwest winds gusting over 25 mph

>Highs: 70s/80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, gradually tapering off late; cooler with southwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 60s/70

Friday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and windy with northwest winds gusting over 35 mph; colder

>Highs: 40s/50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered lake effect rain; windy and cold

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain; blustery

>Highs: 50

Monday: Showers early, then diminishing to partly cloudy skies with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50s/60

