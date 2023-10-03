Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter

FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a teenager accused of killing four students in a shooting at Oxford High School, appear in court for a preliminary examination on involuntary manslaughter charges in Rochester Hills, Mich. on Feb. 8, 2022.(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the appeal request for the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley will stand trial for their alleged role in the shooting that took place back in November 2021. Both are being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The decision comes less than a week after an Oakland County judge ruled that their son can be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs
United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in Delta...
United Auto Workers union reaches a tentative contract agreement with Mack Trucks
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains in stable condition
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.2 billion after another drawing without a big winner

Latest News

Elizabeth Smart at NMU
Elizabeth Smart shares her story of survival at NMU
Republican U.S. Senate Candidate Mike Rogers (right) poses for a photo
Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Rogers tours Upper Michigan
Hunters have no bagging limits towards feral pigs in Wisconsin or Michigan.
Feral pigs cause field damage in Florence County, USDA says
This was American Queen Voyages' first summer with Escanaba as a port of call and its last...
American Queen Voyages makes final cruise stop in Escanaba