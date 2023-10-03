Michigan Supreme Court denies appeal request by parents of Oxford High School shooter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Supreme Court has denied the appeal request for the parents of Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley.

James and Jennifer Crumbley will stand trial for their alleged role in the shooting that took place back in November 2021. Both are being charged with involuntary manslaughter.

The decision comes less than a week after an Oakland County judge ruled that their son can be sentenced to life in prison without parole.

