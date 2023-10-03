Michigan Reconnect lowers age to 21, increases eligibility

The program is also eligible to student currently enrolled in a community college or tribal college.(wluc)
By Justin Van't Hof
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan is working to increase the number of higher education graduates.

The Michigan Reconnect Program offers free or reduced associate degrees or trade certificates to students in their 20s.

Since 2021 the program has been limited to ages 25 and up. Now, thanks to the new state budget, it has expanded its age group to include those who are 21-24.

“In the budget that I signed a few months ago that just went into effect we’ve lowered the age for the Michigan Reconnect from 25 to 21 which opens the program to an estimated 350,000 more Michiganders including tens of thousands of currently enrolled students,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Bay College Director of Financial Aid Ruth Carlson says the expansion means twice as many Bay students are now eligible.

“Right now, we have approximately 200 students that are in our Michigan Reconnect program at Bay College and those are the students that are 25 years or older. We are looking at having approximately 200 of our current students in the 21 age range that may be eligible for this program, too,” Carlson said.

Carlson says the program is especially important for the U.P.

“The Upper Peninsula doesn’t always feel like it has a lot of expanded availability for jobs and opportunities. So having that skill will really grow that opportunity for you as an individual,” Carlson said.

The program also applies to tribal colleges. Keweenaw Bay Ojibwa Community College Completion Coach Cielle Waters-Umfleet says the reconnect program can help tribal members already receiving tuition waivers.

“We have a lot of students here who use the Michigan Indian tuition waiver, which does as the name would suggest, it waives tuition for people of Native American descent. That’s really helpful, but it doesn’t cover everything. There are still fees and books and Reconnect can go the extra distance and help cover some of those expenses,” Waters-Umfleet said.

You can apply online for the program until November 15 of next year.

