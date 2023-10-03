Marquette Fall Enduro coming this weekend

The Marquette Fall Enduro returns to Marquette Mountain Friday and Saturday.
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - For those who like mountain biking, Marquette Mountain is the place to be this weekend.

The Marquette Fall Enduro is Friday through Sunday.

The event is a fundraiser for the Noquemanon Trail Network. It includes multiple stages and classes. There are morning, afternoon and night stages racing down Marquette Mountain.

It’s also the last weekend of biking at the Mountain. The Marquette Mountain Resort General Manager says it’s a weekend full of fun.

“It’s just a hoot and a half out there, a lot of them will wear costumes on, there’s a costume contest, also at the end of the night is the awards ceremony but it’s also the awards ceremony for the Lake Superior Gravity Series. It’s just a lot of fun and there’s nothing like that night stage,” said Kaet Johnson, Marquette Mountain Resort general manager.

Registration is full at 350 racers, but volunteers are needed and spectators are welcome.

The Mount Marquette roadway between M553 and Cliffs Power Road will be closed to traffic for the event from Saturday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 1 p.m.

