Marquette County Board names new chair, begins process to fill vacancy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After the death of Marquette County Board Chair Gerald Corkin, the board now has a vacancy to fill.

Tuesday afternoon, the Marquette County Board meeting started with 30 seconds of silence in recognition of Chairman Gerry Corkin’s efforts over decades as the board chair and to allow for prayers for his family.

Following that, the board unanimously appointed Joe Derocha to the chair. The District 2 commissioner says he hopes to continue to serve the county as well as Corkin did.

“I’m honored and humbled to have unanimous support from my colleagues, I’ll try to continue to do the good works that the former chair has done for decades, and I look forward to providing high-caliber services that the community expects,” Derocha said.

The board also unanimously appointed Bill Nordeen to Vice-Chair. The District 5 commissioner says the board is moving forward to fill Corkin’s vacancy.

“Unfortunately, Chairman Corkin passed away unexpectedly. He was instrumental to the county. He’d been here for many decades and he’ll be missed. We have to get on with the business of government and we’re looking at a process on how to appoint someone to fill his position in District 4,” Nordeen said.

The board will be accepting applications through Oct. 10 for the District 4 vacancy. Commissioners have 30 days to appoint someone to the position to avoid a special election.

“We are looking at taking applications, reviewing those applications and maybe allowing those persons, depending on how many there are, to give a five-minute or so presentation and then we can ask them questions and go from there,” Nordeen said.

Those looking to submit an application must be registered voters and residents of either the city of Negaunee or Ishpeming. Chairman Derocha says having a business and budget background would be helpful in a potential new board commissioner.

“We have a due diligence to the shareholders, or taxpayers, to provide the services in the most economically feasible way to get it done so I look forward to looking through the candidate applications,” Derocha said.

The next Marquette County Board of Commissioners meeting is set for Oct. 10.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.