Marquette City Fire Department plans Fire Prevention Week events

The department will also be doing a Firetruck Static Display behind Harlow Park.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October 14th starts off Fire Prevention Week and the Marquette City Fire Department is planning accordingly.

This year Fire Prevention Week will be Cooking Safety themed. The department will be going to schools to do ‘Learn Not to Burn’ programs, teaching kids about fire safety through presentations and simulated fire demonstrations.

The department will also be doing a Firetruck Static Display behind Harlow Park. Those who attend can win prizes, visit with Sparky the fire dog and check out local department fire trucks.

Kevin Serkowski, Marquette City Fire Department firefighter/paramedic, said fire can be a devastating thing so it’s best to educate people young.

“So, we want to get as much education on fire safety at an early age, and at all age groups, about smoke detectors, fire drills, signs of smoke conditions, what to do if there’s a fire and how to get out safely,” said Serkowski.

They will be hosting a Firetruck Static Display at 11 a.m. on Saturday with a parade to follow at 12:30 p.m. In case of rain, the display will be postponed to October 14.

