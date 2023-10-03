Last day of summer warmth then fall pattern begins

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Another unseasonably warm day is ahead. The pattern begins to change tomorrow. A cold front will bring a few scattered thundershowers as an upper-level trough in the jetstream digs into the Great Lakes tomorrow afternoon. Then, a second round comes Thursday afternoon with a second front. Friday into Saturday the trough will deepen, which will bring colder air and cause windy conditions. Gusts will range 30-35mph out of the northwest.

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines

Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light rain and becoming windy

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Saturday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Monday: A mix of sun and clouds

>Highs: Low 50s

