Last day of summer warmth then fall pattern begins
Another unseasonably warm day is ahead. The pattern begins to change tomorrow. A cold front will bring a few scattered thundershowers as an upper-level trough in the jetstream digs into the Great Lakes tomorrow afternoon. Then, a second round comes Thursday afternoon with a second front. Friday into Saturday the trough will deepen, which will bring colder air and cause windy conditions. Gusts will range 30-35mph out of the northwest.
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy and toasty
>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, 70s along the shorelines
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with scattered thundershowers
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s inland, low 70s along the shorelines
Thursday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
>Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Friday: Mostly cloudy with widespread light rain and becoming windy
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Saturday: Windy, mostly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Sunday: Partly cloudy, windy with drizzle
>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s
Monday: A mix of sun and clouds
>Highs: Low 50s
