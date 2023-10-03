Innovate Marquette SmartZone to host state-of-the-art Protolab open house

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is celebrating the open house of their brand new state-of-the-art Protolab in Marquette tonight.

The Protolab will allow Innovate Marquette clients to create physical 3D prototypes of their ideas.

Public welcome starts at 5:00 P.M. and goes until 7:00 P.M.

Stop by 101 West Washington Street in Marquette to get a guided tour of the Innovate Marquette Protolab

