Innovate Marquette SmartZone to host state-of-the-art Protolab open house
Transforming the way entrepreneurs test their ideas and bring products to the market
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Innovate Marquette is celebrating the open house of their brand new state-of-the-art Protolab in Marquette tonight.
The Protolab will allow Innovate Marquette clients to create physical 3D prototypes of their ideas.
Public welcome starts at 5:00 P.M. and goes until 7:00 P.M.
Stop by 101 West Washington Street in Marquette to get a guided tour of the Innovate Marquette Protolab
