IMHS to participate in ‘Volley for the Cure’, partial proceeds to benefit Mountaineer alum in ICU

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Iron Mountain volleyball team is helping to raise awareness.

For the 17th consecutive season, the Mountaineer’s volleyball team will participate in a “Volley for the Cure” match on Tuesday against the Kingsford Flivvers. Monetary donations will be collected and will be donated to the local Cancer Closet, the Marshfield Cancer Unit, and/or to the local American Cancer Association.

The event will kick off with the Freshman match at 4 p.m. CT followed by JV at 5 p.m. and Varsity at 6 p.m. at the IMHS gym.

This year, a portion of the proceeds will be shared with a GoFundMe benefiting Michael Talerico and his family.

Michael is a 2022 Mountaineer graduate and brother to Mountaineer Freshman Volleyball coach, Taylor Talerico. Michael was in a side-by-side crash on the weekend of Sept. 24 and is now currently in intensive care at Marquette General.

You can donate to the Talerico GoFundMe here.

