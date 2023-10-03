Habitat rehabilitation project adds 14K Walleye to Menominee River

SPREAD EAGLE, Wisc. (WLUC) - 14,000 Walleye were planted into the Menominee River on Tuesday.

The goal of the project is to help bring back a healthy and natural Walleye population to the area. Thousands of Walleyes are now swimming in the Menominee River.

Wildlife Unlimited in Dickinson County partnered with four organizations, including the Wisconsin DNR, to help plant the fish in Spread Eagle.

“The overriding objective here is to return these two fisheries to where they used to be. They were some of the best walleye fisheries in the state of Wisconsin,” said Dick Sherwood, Dickinson County Wildlife Unlimited board of directors’ member.

Wildlife Unlimited is halfway through the 10-year initiative to increase the natural Walleye population in the Menominee River. These new fingerlings are seven to nine inches long, which is bigger than a standard Walleye at less than a year old.

“Right now, they have been accelerated. The naturally reproduced fish that we saw out here last week are about 4.5 to 5.5 inches long. These ones that we have will average around 7.5 inches long,” said Greg Matzke, Wisconsin DNR Fisheries Biologist.

4,900 hundred Walleye were planted here near the DNR boat launch, and an additional 9,000 were added a mile north along the Menominee River above the dam. The hope is that these older, larger Walleye will survive and reproduce.

“In Wisconsin, they only reproduce at about 15% of our lakes. These flowages that we are focusing on right now do reproduce but at very low levels. They are almost insignificant to create a fishery,” Matzke said.

What is unique about these Walleye is they are native to the Menominee River. They have been kept in a pond in Wisconsin, and now reside on the Michigan and Wisconsin border. The DNR is hopeful for a high survival rate.

“If we could get 20% to live, we would be very happy with that. We would even accept 10%, as long as they are becoming adults,” Matzke said.

The DNR cut one of the left fins off each Walleye. It is harmless to the fish but allows the DNR to track the fish during regular surveys.

