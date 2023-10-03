Feral pigs cause field damage in Florence County, USDA says

Feral pigs are damaging cropland in Florence County according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FLORENCE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Some wild animals are damaging cropland in Florence County.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, feral pig tracks and field damage were spotted near two farms near Auroura, Commonwealth and Homestead townships.

Florence County Conservationist Scott Goodwin warns people to be careful if residents find the herd.

“If you find and individual, if a hunter finds an individual, [that is] fine,” said Goodwin. “But, if you see the group, shooting individual animals out of the group will cause the group to disperse and then they become much harder for us to fully remove from the landscape.”

Hunters have no bagging limits towards feral pigs in Wisconsin or Michigan.

