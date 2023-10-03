Embracing ‘skinimalism’: Tips for maintaining healthy skin care in colder weather

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Just because you are storing away the beach chairs and towels doesn’t mean the sunscreen should follow.

The sun can damage your skin no matter the time of year, and using the wrong skin care products can be even more problematic in maintaining skin wellness.

Tia Trudgeon sits down with Dr. Gregory Sulik of Medical Acne and Skin Care to discuss healthy methods you can adopt for healthier skin during the cooler weather, and habits to drop.

Dr. Greg Sulik talks "skinimalism", the importance of moisturizing and dangers of UVA and UVB rays.

UVA rays can penetrate through clouds and even windows. While these types of UV rays do not cause the typical red sunburn, they can do great harm to your skin by breaking down natural proteins responsible for maintaining elasticity. As a result, your skin may experience signs of premature aging, such as wrinkling and sagging.

To combat this, Dr. Sulik encourages the use of sunscreen year-round.

Colder temperatures and lower humidity levels can also induce dry skin.

Dr. Sulik says practicing “skinimalism” can help maintain skin wellness during colder weather in two easy steps.

1.) Wash less.

2.) Moisturize more.

Over washing your hands or taking hot showers for an extended period can strip your skin of natural oils and induce dryness. Applying moisturizer to your body after a shower and avoiding excessive scrubbing when handwashing can help maintain skin wellness.

Additionally, shortening the length of your shower and lowering the water temperature can aid in preserving natural oils in your skin.

Dr. Sulik says finding the right kind of moisturizer is an equally important process.

Tia Trudgeon discusses the ingredients and different uses of skin moisturizers with Dr. Greg Sulik.

When choosing your moisturizer, watch for these three details. They could have adverse effects depending on your skin type.

1.) Lanolin

2.) Dyes

3.) Fragrance

Lanolin is a natural substance excreted from wool used as a common ingredient and can irritate sensitive skin. Dyes and fragrances are made up of various chemical compounds and can cause allergic reactions in some individuals. Dr. Sulak says knowing the ingredients of your moisturizer is important, and suggests trying other moisturizers if you experience any reactions, such as itchiness.

Here are some moisturizers Dr. Sulak recommends.

- Vanicream Moisturizing Cream

- Vanicream Facial Moisturizer (with broad spectrum 30 SPF)

- Vanicream Moisturizing Ointment, petroleum jelly (best for very sensitive skin)

- Perrigo Ammonium Lactate Lotion (for dry and cracked heels)

Medical Acne and Skin Care is located at 150 W Ridge St. in Marquette. To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.