Dickinson-Iron District Health Department to host flu clinics

The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department is hosting multiple clinics in both counties in the coming weeks.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Crystal Falls, Mich. (WLUC) - The Dickinson-Iron District Health Department (DIDHD) is hosting multiple clinics in both counties in the coming weeks.

Infants, pregnant women and senior citizens are at increased risk of hospitalization from the flu. A clinic in Crystal Falls vaccinated almost 80 people on Monday.

DIDHD Immunization Coordinator Debbee Horton says seniors can get a high-dose variant of the vaccine.

“High dose is for anyone 65 and older,” said Horton. “A lot of places run out of that high dose probably sometime in the middle of October, if not sooner, but then we would vaccinate with the standard dose vaccine to anyone that would qualify.”

Horton says those not getting the vaccine can risk more than themselves.

“The majority of people will have a few days of sickness on the couch or in bed, but we see hospitalizations every year and the impact it has on health care is astronomical,” said Horton.

DIDHD Family Planning Coordinator Melissa Joy Weston says she wants to see more kids get vaccinated.

“I wish we would see a few more children coming in, and school age kids,” said Weston. “There are a lot of kids that, when they get the flu shot they don’t sustain or elicit a good enough response to the flu shot, so we need people around them to surround them with people who are vaccinated.”

The next DIDHD clinic is Oct. 18 at the West Iron County Middle and High School.

