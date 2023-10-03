Demolition of former hospital continues through phase 1

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition of the former Marquette General Hospital is progressing.

Demolition of the west building began last week and will continue east towards the 1981 building during the rest of this week.

The NMU Foundation’s David Nyberg said this is demolition phase one of two.

“Most of the work for the last couple of months has been focused on waste removal, e-waste removal, hazardous materials removal and asbestos abatement,” Nyberg said. “That’s all of the demolition activity that’s been happening so far, but as you can see, the public is starting to notice that above-grade demo is underway.”

Phase One of the project is expected is be completed by next spring. Phase Two, which will target the Neldberg and blood bank buildings, is expected to start next summer.

“Since all of the activity for the demolition project has really been interior to these buildings,” Nyberg said. “It’s good to see that visible activity and know that the project is underway and is aiming to reinvigorate this neighborhood for years to come.”

The most recent estimated demolition cost is $20.5 million, with nearly all of that covered by state money and Duke LifePoint.

After a master developer contract is formalized, the NMU Foundation and Veridea Group will establish a private business entity that will own the redevelopment project.

An estimated $166 million mixed-used development on the 23-acre site is planned to include a wide range of housing.

