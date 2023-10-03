Bellin Health adds primary care services in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new primary care provider in Marquette.

Bellin Health has provided cardiology services for more than a year in Marquette. It is now adding primary care services and will begin seeing patients on Tuesday. Along with the new primary care services, the clinic will still be providing cardiology services.

This is Bellin’s fifth primary care clinic in the Upper Peninsula.

Team Leader Hannah Holsworth said Bellin is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Marquette.

“With already being established with cardiology here in Marquette it made sense to be in the area and provide quality care to the patients in the community,” Holsworth said.

Bellin Health is located in Suite 390 at the Peninsula Medical Center. For primary care appointments, call Bellin Health at 906-829-0906.

