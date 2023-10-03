Bellin Health adds primary care services in Marquette

Dr. Christopher O'Conner joined Bellin Health and practices full spectrum Family Medicine.
Dr. Christopher O'Conner joined Bellin Health and practices full spectrum Family Medicine.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There is a new primary care provider in Marquette.

Bellin Health has provided cardiology services for more than a year in Marquette. It is now adding primary care services and will begin seeing patients on Tuesday. Along with the new primary care services, the clinic will still be providing cardiology services.

This is Bellin’s fifth primary care clinic in the Upper Peninsula.

Team Leader Hannah Holsworth said Bellin is looking forward to continuing to serve the people of Marquette.

“With already being established with cardiology here in Marquette it made sense to be in the area and provide quality care to the patients in the community,” Holsworth said.

Bellin Health is located in Suite 390 at the Peninsula Medical Center. For primary care appointments, call Bellin Health at 906-829-0906.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers waves to football fans before an NFL football game...
Aaron Rodgers rejoins Jets teammates for Sunday night game vs. Chiefs
An IGotYou Jordy sticker
Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay

Latest News

A banned books collection on display
Peter White Public Library kicks off ‘Banned Books’ celebration
Band members play traditional Celtic instruments, including the penny whistle and the fiddle.
Local Celtic band greets cruisers, plays local gathering spots
American Queen Voyages cruisers disembark in Escanaba (FILE PHOTO).
American Queen Voyages makes final cruise stop in Escanaba
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
A pink ribbon in front of WLUC TV6
Experts recommend self-awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month