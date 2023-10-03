Beaumier UP Heritage Center opens new exhibit

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A U.P. museum is exploring the expedition that claimed Michigan for the United States.

In September, the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center opened its new exhibit, “Claiming Michigan: the 1820 Expedition of Lewis Cass.” It uses dozens of images, excerpts from journals, and large maps to illustrate Cass’ expedition on the Great Lakes.

The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center’s director, Daniel Truckey, says the expedition was not about discovery, but instead about claiming the land for the U.S. and investigating the region’s resources. Truckey says the goal of the exhibit is to shine a light on this often-overlooked mission.

“There are very famous expeditions in American history and this one has never really received much attention from scholars,” said Truckey. “That was part of the reason for doing it – to shine more light on it and its importance to the region and what came afterward.”

The exhibit is free and open to the public.

Truckey says the exhibit is a great way to learn more about the history of Michigan and the Great Lakes.

“I think it has something for everybody,” said Truckey. “[It’s for people] who just want to look at the pictures, or maybe want to learn more detail about the expedition and the role it played in the development in the State of Michigan and the region.”

The exhibit will be open at the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center through Jan 27.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.