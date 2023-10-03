American Culinary Federation, Ore Dock Brewing Co. host 3rd annual Brew Feast

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery celebrated food and beer on Monday.

The U.P. chapter of the American Culinary Federation (ACF) hosted the third annual Brew Feast at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. Six U.P. chefs each prepared a dish paired with an Ore Dock craft beer. Dishes ranged from pulled pork smoked mac-n-cheese to a malted chocolate ganache tart filled with a coconut macaroon.

Organizers say food and beer are a brew-tiful combination.

“Food and beer is just one of those matches that is made for a gathering,” said Derek Estes, ACF U.P. chapter president. “It’s a really great way to come out in the public, come out and socialize with everybody, and just have a good time.”

Part of the money raised from Brew Feast will go to NMU Hospitality Club students to pay for ACF membership dues.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.