WATCH: Oct. 1 declared Miguel Cabrera Day in Michigan

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday we take a look at a new Oct. 1 holiday in the state of Michigan, a new trailhead opening in Powell Township and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Oct. 1, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.